Will Senator Cruz’s Antifa Hearing Make a Difference?

Protecting speech, stopping anarchist violence. Why is that hard to agree on?

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) led a congressional hearing on the anarchist violence of Antifa framed by the co-occurring issue of protecting free speech amid peaceful protests.

Though Senator Cruz’s Antifa hearing was aimed at drawing attention to the violence being perpetrated by Antifa, the real fight was between Democrats and Republicans, with the issues divided on partisan lines.

Both sides activated their own ideological political scripts as fire power dwarfing the larger purpose of the hearing.

Republicans focused on Antifa as violent Marxists, and made a point to separate the rioters from the peaceful protests: