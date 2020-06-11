Why Is Everyone Leaving California?

Fist listed state is Idaho.

It used to be the California Dream. Now, it’s the California nightmare. That was basic.

In case you haven’t heard, a TON of people are fleeing California. You can’t blame them. We’ll get into all the reasons why later, but the overall theme here is – California kinda sucks now.

A total of 691,321 people moved from California to another state last year. That’s more than the whole state of Wyoming – every single year!

And that was more than the previous year. It’s like a damn breaking and all the California people are spilling out all over the place.

Sure, there are a lot of people moving here, too. About a half million people decided to move to California last year, for whatever reason I don’t know. Maybe cause it’s warmer? Or for a job maybe.

Anyways, the negative migration was the 9th year in a row for California. There are only a handful of other states that can claim that.