Why Is Everyone Leaving California?

11 June 2020

Screen Shot 2020 06 11 at 10 21 53Fist listed state is Idaho. 

It used to be the California Dream. Now, it’s the California nightmare. That was basic.

In case you haven’t heard, a TON of people are fleeing California. You can’t blame them. We’ll get into all the reasons why later, but the overall theme here is – California kinda sucks now.

A total of 691,321 people moved from California to another state last year. That’s more than the whole state of Wyoming – every single year!

And that was more than the previous year. It’s like a damn breaking and all the California people are spilling out all over the place.

Sure, there are a lot of people moving here, too. About a half million people decided to move to California last year, for whatever reason I don’t know. Maybe cause it’s warmer? Or for a job maybe.

Anyways, the negative migration was the 9th year in a row for California. There are only a handful of other states that can claim that.

