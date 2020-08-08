Why Are Protesters Burning Bibles & Flags?

The scene Americans awakened to over the weekend could have been out of an ISIS propaganda video: images of protesters in Portland burning bibles and American flags.

The bible and flag burnings were part of the continuing protests at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland. Those protests, which turned violent after midnight, were met by no police presence or the federal officers stationed inside the building. The violence continued for two and a half hours, with protesters plying off wood from boarded-up buildings for fodder for the fires, battering the door of the federal building and throwing garbage in front of the building’s exits to try to provoke a response from the federal agents inside.

The crowd finally dispersed by about 2:30 am Saturday morning.