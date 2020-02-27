Whitman County SWAT Team rolls out newest piece of tactical/safety equipment

The cops stopped being “peace officers” a long time ago.

The sheriff’s office applied for the vehicle through a government surplus as a replacement to its current aging armored vehicle.

An MRAP is a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected tactical vehicle.

In July, the office was awarded a 2010 MRAP and has since been customizing it for the needs of the local SWAT team. Members of the sheriff’s office have been working to paint and modify the vehicle. The initials JRD has been placed on the hood in memory of Deputy Justin DeRosier, a Cowlitz County Deputy Sheriff who was killed in the line of duty last April. DeRosier previously served as a Whitman County Deputy and a member of the SWAT team.

The tactical vehicle was already used in last week’s standoff on Pullman’s Military Hill.