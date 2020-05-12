Whitman County Officials Preparing To Possibly Ask On Wednesday To Begin Reopening

Whitman County Officials are preparing for possibly being able to ask to move to phase 2 reopenings early.

Under Governor Jay Inslee’s phased reopening plan rural counties can ask to move to phase 2 before the rest of the state. That request can only be made after a county goes 21 days without a new confirmed coronavirus case. Whitman County has now gone 19 days without a new confirmed case of coronavirus.

The county commissioners have issued a notice for a special meeting on Wednesday at 1:30. If the 21-day window is met the commissioners will consider approving and submitting the request from local public health officials. The meeting is scheduled to run 15 minutes. The request would go to the Washington Secretary of Health for consideration.

Phase 2 reopenings allow Washington retail businesses and salons to open. Restaurants and taverns can reopen at 50% capacity.