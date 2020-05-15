Whitman County approved to move to Phase 2 of reopening plan

15 May 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

Covid 19 updates 1

Whitman County’s waiver request to move to Phase 2 of Washington’s four-stage reopening plan has been approved.

Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved the request this morning, less than 48 hours after it was submitted.

The move means a variety of businesses can resume operations  including in-store retail sales, restaurants, barbers and hair salons, professional services and any remaining manufacturing firms  subject to specific safety and sanitation protocols.

 

The protocols haven’t yet been published for all industries. However, new guidelines are being published online daily at https://coronavirus.wa.gov.

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!