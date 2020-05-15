Whitman County approved to move to Phase 2 of reopening plan

Whitman County’s waiver request to move to Phase 2 of Washington’s four-stage reopening plan has been approved.

Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved the request morning, less than 48 hours after it was submitted.

The move means a variety of businesses can resume operations — including in-store retail sales, restaurants, barbers and hair salons, professional services and any remaining manufacturing firms — subject to specific safety and sanitation protocols.

The protocols haven’t yet been published for all industries. However, new guidelines are being published online daily at https://coronavirus.wa.gov.