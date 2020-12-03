Whistleblowers testify to fraud in battleground states | One America News Network

Whistleblowers in Virginia recently chose to speak out in an effort to preserve election integrity. The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society law firm held a press conference Tuesday, where a number of whistleblowers gave eyewitness testimony on election fraud in key battleground states.

The Amistad Project had uncovered hundreds-of-thousands of ballots affected by election fraud in five states, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. They have demanded election officials send logs and video of ballot handlers at several polling locations, especially at mail-in ballot drop boxes.