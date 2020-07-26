While much of North Idaho has resisted, Moscow adopted a mask mandate in June

That’s because the Moscow City Council follows the directives of Olympia, not Boise.

Moscow did last month what much of the rest of North Idaho has resisted and what Kootenai County did Thursday despite vocal opposition: adopted a mask mandate.

Since June 30, the home of the University of Idaho has had a citywide ordinance in place requiring people to wear face masks in public settings – both indoor and outdoor – where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained with non-household members.

The ordinance was part of a public health emergency order Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued in response to a surge of reported coronavirus cases in Latah County and the state of Idaho.