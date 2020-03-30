When American Progressives, the MSM, and Chinese Communist propaganda merge.

Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 on Twitter The Chinese characters on the red banner read, “‘ Congratulate’ #US for confirming 100K+ #COVID19 cases. I love China. Fight Against USA!” https://t.co/tpq7eKDl5n

Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 on Twitter Somewhere in #CCP ruled #China, people setting off firecrackers to “congratulate” #US for confirming 100K+ #COVID19 cases. “I love China. Fight Against USA! I love my country. I am proud!” Woman shouts. For more: https://t.co/fSwmxEsPYp #CCPVirus #Coronavirus #DownWithTheCCP https://t.co/RGl32oJPPO