WATCH: Young Republicans Leader Gives Impassioned Speech Outside Teddy Roosevelt Statue, National Anthem Breaks Out

Counter-protesters gathered outside a statue of Teddy Roosevelt in New York City on Sunday, defending the monument of the 26th president of the United States from protesters advocating its removal.

During the counter-demonstration, Gavin Mario Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club, gave an impassioned speech about standing up to left-wing activists and protesters who wants to erase our history and destroy our cities. Wax also repeatedly took shots at elected Republicans for their apparent weak response to the left’s increasingly radical activism.