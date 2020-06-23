WATCH: Rioters Vandalize Church Near White House That Was Previously Set On Fire

22 June 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

BLM 3 scaled

Rioters in Washington, D.C., vandalized a church near the White House on Monday night as they attempted to establish a new “autonomous zone” called “Black House Autonomous Zone.”

Videos and photographs of the vandalism at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church circulated on social media, which came after rioters set the church on fire late last month and stole an American flag off of the building and lit it on fire.

No Title

No Description

No Title

No Description

No Title

No Description

No Title

No Description

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!