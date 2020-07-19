WATCH: Portland Rioters Overwhelm Cops, Torch Police Union Headquarters

19 July 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

The march has arrived at the Police Union building in Northeast Portland. There are some dumpsters knocked over, but visible police presence. #blacklivesmatter #protest #pdx #portland #oregon #blm #acab #PortlandProtest #PDXprotest #PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/9SQzxwqrAz

The Portland Police union in north Portland was broken into and set on fire by antifa rioters. A riot has been declared. pic.twitter.com/kp9JucufA3

Part of the wood protecting the courthouse in Portland has been broken and a man is trying to make the hole bigger while bashing the wall inside.Meanwhile, people continue to bring the fencing back.Police have still not returned. pic.twitter.com/tUew07YIgo

Portland protesters, led by the “anti-Fascist” group Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front, threatened police and set a number of fires in the city’s downtown Saturday night, leaving Portland police to declare the demonstration a “riot.” The incidents, caught on video by reporters on the scene, marked the 52nd night of unrest in Portland.

