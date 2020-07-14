WATCH: NBA Blocks People From Being Able To Order ‘FreeHongKong’ Customizable Jerseys

Follow the money — back to China for the NBA.

KillCops jersey is fine. But FreeHongKong is illegal. 🤦🏼‍♂️

No Title The NBA bans you, the fan, from putting #freehongkong on customized league jerseys even as they allow players to wear customized jerseys. pic.twitter.com/px9enQa1qk

No Title More evidence of the @NBA’s shameful cowardice and unwillingness to stand up for human rights in China. This is mind-boggling. The NBA and its players have chosen profits over human rights. They’re siding with Xi and the CCP over those fighting for their freedom. https://t.co/H0HSQRIqSW

No Title Of course – @NBA Incorporated doesn’t dare offend the paymasters in #Beijing! https://t.co/vRe8aspbln

No Title The NBA makes BILLIONS of dollars in #China.No wonder it’s afraid to stand up to the #CCP and fight for the millions of people being persecuted in #HongKong right now – because it’s deep in the CCP’s pocketbook.The NBA should side with freedom, not oppression! #FreeHongKong https://t.co/ANqehQZR0Q

No Title Here is audio of the NBA store telling me I can’t buy a FreeHongKong jersey, but I can buy a KillCops jersey.Eventually, once they realized what was happening, they claimed they couldn’t sell me anything because of high call volume and system error. pic.twitter.com/S9bdj9xgXU