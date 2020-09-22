Watch: Female Journalist Assaulted By Antifa In Philadelphia

The best the Dems have to offer.

BREAKING: black black Antifa assaulted a female content creator @Lisaelizabeth at a protest against the Proud Boys in PhiladelphiaShe said she was not affiliated with the Proud Boys and was trying to film interviews for a conservative creator named @realJamesKlug at Clark Park pic.twitter.com/KY43mxcS3d

Left-wing protesters hit, pushed, and even yanked the hair of journalists attempting to cover a counter-protest in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Antifa activists organized a counter protest on Saturday in Philadelphia’s Clark Park after a Facebook post stated that the right-wing group Proud Boys had planned a demonstration “to demand an end to Antifa terrorism,” according to The Post Millennial. The Proud Boys’ presence at the park was reportedly scarce to non-existent, though dozens of black-clad Antifa affiliates appeared at the park and harassed journalists who came to cover the rallies.

Journalist Lisa Reynolds Barbounis, who was attending the rally as a camerawoman for journalist James Klug, was attacked from behind by one man. Video shows a man grabbing a handful of her hair, yanking her backward, then walking quickly away with his hands up.