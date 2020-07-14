WATCH: Family Speaks Out After Baby Killed During NYC Cookout: Everybody Says ‘Black Lives Matter,’ ‘What About Baby Lives?’

No Title I just finished interviewing Samantha & Davell Sr. The grandmother and father of 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. He was in his stroller, when a group opened fire at a BBQ. A bullet hit baby boy in the stomach & sadly he didn’t make it. I’m live from Brooklyn, NY tonight.

No Title Baby shot to death in #Brooklyn. Davell Gardner Jr. was just one year old when a bullet hit and killed him last night outside of a playground.Now the community is begging for people to come forward with information. Story w/ @jamesfordtv #NYC #news#PIX11NEWS pic.twitter.com/lrYY99VjDv

No Title 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. was shot and killed in New York City as gun violence continues to surge.His family spoke out to the @seanhannity show.”Everybody talk about ‘Black Lives Matter.’ What about baby lives? You took an innocent child from a mother and a father…” pic.twitter.com/plynPXFbms