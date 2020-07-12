WATCH: Cuban Immigrant Warns Americans About ‘Communists’ Trying To Take Over U.S.

12 July 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

They would know. 

No Title

If you’re worried for our country, please share this speech with everyone you know. pic.twitter.com/z4fFGwoOhp

WATCH: Cuban Immigrant Warns Americans About ‘Communists’ Trying To Take Over U.S.

Maximo Alvarez, a Cuban immigrant who came to America over 60 years ago after escaping communist Cuba, issued a powerful warning to Americans during a round table with President Donald Trump last week, saying that the political Left in America today are “communists,” and that they are trying to destroy the nation.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!