WATCH: Armed St. Louis Residents Stand Guard Over Property As Demonstrators Enter Residential Neighborhood

If you allow thugs to run wild and also defund the police, citizens are going to take to protecting themselves. Openly.

Armed residents in St. Louis, Missouri, reportedly guarded their property on Sunday evening as demonstrators marched through their neighborhood.

Columbia Missourian journalist Daniel Shular recorded a video of the couple and posted in on Twitter, writing: “A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood.”

Other videos of the incident that were available online showed demonstrators screaming obscenities at the couple and threatening to take their firearms away from them.