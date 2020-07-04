Watch Antifa Attacks on Conservative Journalists

The latest Antifa attacks were an assault against One America News Network (OANN) Reporter Jack Posobiec in a Washington, D.C. park. The video below shows an Antifa crowd threatening Posobiec, who remained remarkably poised and calm during the encounter.

The Antifa attack included dumping water on Posobiec, attempting to steal his phone, blocking any pathway for him to leave while at the same time demanding he leave not only the D.C. park but D.C. itself.

A security team intervened and escorted Posobiec out of the park. The team was sent by Kevin Corke, a White House Correspondent for Fox News.

It wasn’t enough for Posobiec to leave the park. The Antifa crowd followed Posobiec onto the street and continued to harass him. They threatened to capture his license plate if he went to his car and continued to prevent him from leaving. In the end, it took a police escort to get him out of the Antifa crowd.

That day, Antifa also harassed Daily Caller’s Vincent Shkreli who was there to film the Emancipation Memorial statute. The Antifa heckler told Shkreli he wasn’t allowed to film, to which Shkreli shot back that it was a public space.