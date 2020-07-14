WATCH: Activist Rips Open Door Of Citizen’s Car. Citizen Leaps Out, Flattens Him

No Title Over the weekend, masked antifa in Portland opened a black man’s car door during a violent protest. Watch how he responded to them: pic.twitter.com/p8gNADCkGM

No Title The absolute best thing in this video is all the other pastys run off like roaches when that dude hits the concrete. https://t.co/3kBD7LCqoy

No Title This video is awesome for so many reasons. He executed a fantastic leg-sweep take down, and then they freaked out because of a bow and arrow. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WcsU8ycITq

No Title They want to be the only one with weapons.