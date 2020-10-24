Washington State’s got a fever, and the only prescription is more segregation

Didn’t Democrats try this before in the past? It was called Jim Crow.

No Title This is racial segregation in 2020. The @KingCountyWA library system is holding “separate but equal” training sessions for its employees-all in the name of social justice.It’s time for @TheJusticeDept to put a stop to this madness. pic.twitter.com/4nFPHF44vJ

No Title CAMPUS BIAS TIP LINE: Internal communications obtained by YAF show the University of Kentucky segregating Resident Assistants by race, putting white RAs in a so-called ‘White Accountability Space’ for training. https://t.co/T0l8KJkK4j