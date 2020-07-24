Washington State University Shifting Fall 2020 Semester to Remote Cougar Experience

Washington State University President Kirk Schulz announced Thursday, July 23rd that given the alarming rise in the number of COVID‑19 cases regionally and nationally, all undergraduate courses at WSU Pullman will be delivered at a distance and will be completed remotely, with extremely limited exceptions for in‑person instruction. The decision was made with the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff at the forefront of the university’s concerns. Students are asked to stay at their permanent residence and continue their education online.

University-owned apartments will open as planned. University-owned residence halls will open August 15, but only for students who have a demonstrated institutional need and are approved to live on campus. Please review the fall housing information and take the appropriate action for your situation.

Foodservice will be available with limited offerings and will adhere to occupancy guidelines in dining halls. Recreation and other community-building centers and activities will remain operational with limited in‑person services. Most opportunities in student life will be available for virtual engagement. Cougar Health Services will continue to provide medical and mental health care for WSU Pullman students.