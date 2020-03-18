Washington Post Columnist Jennifer Rubin Says “There Will Be Less Democrat Deaths” Than Republican

Washington Postcolumnist Jennifer Rubin says thatmore Republicans than Democrats will die from coronavirus due to misinformation by President Trump and Fox News, according to theWashington Times.

“There is a particular cruelty, irony that it is their core viewers, the Republican older viewers, who are the most at risk,” Rubin said during a Sunday morning discussion on MSNBC‘s “AM Joy.”

Ms. Rubin credited the Democrats with being the first to cancel political rallies in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, whereas Mr. Trump initially bucked the idea before canceling several rallies Wednesday. –Washington Times

“So, I hate to put it this way, but there will be less Democrat deaths because there will be less mass gatherings, there will be less opportunities for people to congregate and share this horrible disease,” Rubin continued. “So it is really a very short-sighted strategy.”