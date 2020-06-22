Washington Post Calls On Patriots To Change Offensive Name

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Washington Post published an editorial today calling on the New England Patriots to change their team name due to its association with the United States of America.

The article called for the Patriots to change their team name immediately to something that doesn’t imply they are proud of their country.

“The negative associations with the horrible country of America should be left in the past,” the editorial board wrote. “This name is very offensive to austere religious scholars in other countries, liberals, and Canadians. We must call on the NFL to do better, to be better.”

“They must change the name to something that signals that they are not proud to live in this country.”

Suggestions for the new name included The New England Colonizers, The New England Oppressors, and The New England Sorry For Being Americans.