Washington Post ‘Analysis’ Tries To Debunk Trump Claim On Violent Democrat Cities. It Proves Him Right

An “analysis” in The Washington Post this week apparently sought to discredit a claim by President Donald Trump about violence in Democrat-controlled cities and ended up proving him correct.

The Post noted that Trump has sought to portray Democrats as soft on crime as part of his re-election strategy and pointed out the following quote from Trump on Wednesday: “You hear about certain places like Chicago and you hear about what’s going on in Detroit and other — other cities, all Democrat run. Every one of them is Democrat run. Twenty out of 20. The 20 worst, the 20 most dangerous are Democrat run.”