Washington Governor Jay Inslee Closes Schools Statewide For 6 Weeks And Bans Gatherings Over 250 People Statewide

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has closed all schools in the state for 6 weeks starting on Tuesday. The order allows for schools to reopen on April 27th.

Inslee is also banning gatherings and any public assembly over 250 people across the state.

https://pullmanradio.com/washington-governor-jay-inslee-closes-schools-statewide-for-6-weeks-and-bans-gatherings-over-250-people-statewide/