Washington Gov. Inslee announces new round of COVID-19 restrictions

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new round of COVID-19 restrictions this morning, most of which will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

During a virtual news conference this morning, Inslee said that Saturday’s case total of 2,200-plus was the most of the pandemic, and Sunday’s total might be higher.

“Inaction here is not an option,” Inslee said. “We have to take bold, decisive action, and we are doing that today.”

Below is the list of restrictions, which will be in effect until Dec. 14: