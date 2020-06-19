Washington DOH Changing How they Count COVID Deaths

They were counting murders and suicides as Covid deaths if the victim had the virus. Seriously.

The Washington State Department of Health is changing its reporting to provide better data about deaths associated with COVID-19.

Until now, when a death is reported as a COVID-19 death, it is because the person who passed away also tested positive for COVID-19. However, this method doesn’t reflect the number of deaths caused by COVID-19; it can include someone who may have died of other causes.

Beginning June 17, DOH will remove deaths where COVID-19 did not contribute to death.

For Phase 1, this will result in seven deaths being removed from the state’s death count, including two suicides, three homicides and two overdose deaths.

Over the next several weeks, DOH will expand their reporting to identify whether they can confirm or rule-out COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death, or if COVID-19 probably or may have contributed to death.

A short Q&A about these changes is available on the DOH website.