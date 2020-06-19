Wash. Mayor Selby: Vandalism On Home By Protesters ‘Like Domestic Terrorism’

Mayor Selby is a Democrat. For the record.

A mayor in Washington state came down on Black Lives Matter protesters after they showed up at her front door. Protesters gathered in the city of Olympia late last week, where they marched from city hall to Mayor Cheryl Selby’s home.

One demonstrator was captured on a security camera painting “BLM” and “racist” on the front of her house. Selby and her family were not at home at the time.

The mayor told a local news outlet she’s trying to process the event. She compared it to “domestic terrorism” and said it was “unfair.”

“Everybody’s struggling and grasping at who can they hold accountable, who can they focus a lot of their anger,” stated Selby. “I want to work with everybody, and we are going to need everybody to make the change that they want.”

The group eventually returned to the downtown area, where they smashed windows and spray-painted store fronts, street signs and the sidewalk.

Earlier this month, the mayor refused to impose a curfew on demonstrators, who were protesting the death of George Floyd.