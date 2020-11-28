Violent crime surges as police funding plummets | One America News Network

Violent cri me surges as police funding plummets | One America News Network:

Cities runs by Democrats are seeing a grand uptick in violent crimes.

Los Angeles, for the first time in a decade, recorded 300 homicides for the year. Officials in Chicago said just over the weekend roughly 50 people were shot, five of whom fatally.

In Minneapolis, the city has seen a more than 50 percent rise in crime compared to last year and in Louisville, Kentucky homicides have reached unprecedented levels never before seen in the city’s history.

The data suggests the nation’s big cities are in crisis. In some of the areas where crime is going up, funding for police is actually going down.

Back in July, the Los Angeles City Council voted to cut the LAPD’s funding by $150 million. The move has forced the department to disband its sexual assault and homeless outreach units as well as its auto theft, commercial crime divisions and more.

It’s also had a ripple effects, causing the city’s robbery-homicide division to be downsized. On Sunday, an unidentified 17-year-old boy who was reportedly riding a motorbike near his house was fatally shot, marking the city’s grim 300th homicide of 2020.