Video: Biden just said 200 million people have died from coronavirus

Biden says 200 million people have died from corona.

The current U.S. population is 328.2 million.

61% of us are already gone, folks.

The Biden gaffe machine steams forward. 🚂🚂🚂

No Title Biden just said 200 million people have died from coronavirus https://t.co/i3kCMuFAoY pic.twitter.com/er4K2k6Ytw

https://notthebee.com/article/video-biden-says-200-million-people-have-died-from-coronavirus/