Vice President Mike Pence On Freedom And Faith

Vice President Mike Pence has called on Americans to hold fast to their faith during these trying times. While speaking at First Baptist Dallas Church in Texas this week, Pence quoted the president by saying “faith and family is the true way of life, not government and bureaucracy.”

He added that morality and virtues are the founding pillars of our nation, which both come from faith in God.

Pence condemned the violent riots that have taken place across the country. He claimed burning churches and taking down statues is not a form of protest. He reiterated those committing the criminal acts will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The vice president then called on Texans to pray for their country and to cling to hope.

“American Christians have hope. We remember the countless triumphs we’ve won, even in our darkest hours. Victories against empires, against injustice, against diabolical tyrannies across the world. During these times, we’d do well to remember that the foundation of America is freedom, but the foundation of freedom is faith.” – Mike Pence, Vice President of the United States