At 1:41 a.m. this morning, vandals tagged the Roman Roads Press entryway on 3rd street downtown Moscow with an upside-down cross and the inscription “1312” (which stands for “All Cops are B*******”). Photo in comments.

A police report will be filed. We are asking the public for any information that might identify the perpetrators.

Do you know of any other businesses in Moscow that were tagged last night? If so, please let us know.