VA rape suspect released from jail over coronavirus kills accuser

The judge and the defense attorney should be thrown in jail with murder charges.

A Virginia rape suspect who was released from prison over concerns regarding coronavirus, sought out and killed his accuser, according to local police.

Ibrahim Bouaichi, 33, was indicted last year on charges of rape, strangulation, and abduction of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez, who testified against him in Alexandria District Court in December.

Bouaichi was released April 9 on a $25,000 bond after his lawyers argued that he should be freed awaiting trail because the virus posed a threat to inmates and their attorneys.

More than three months after his release, Bouaichi tracked down Gonzalez and fatally shot her on July 29.

On Wednesday, authorities said federal marshals and Alexandria police spotted and pursued Bouaichi in Prince George’s County, where he crashed his vehicle and shot himself.