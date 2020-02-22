Utah senate unanimously moves to decriminalize polygamy

That will help both the Mormons and the Islamists.

The Utah state senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to effectively decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults, reducing penalties for a practice with deep religious roots in the predominantly Mormon state.

The bill, which would treat the offense of plural marriage as a simple infraction on par with a parking ticket, now moves to the Utah house of representatives, where it is likely to face greater resistance.

The bill swiftly cleared the Republican-controlled senate on a vote of 29-0 with little discussion.

Under current law, polygamy – typically involving a man who cohabits with and purports to marry more than one wife – is classified as a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

If the senate bill becomes law, punishments for plural marriage would be limited to fines of up to $750 and community service.