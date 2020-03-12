US Issues Global Level 3 Health Advisory: Reconsider Travel Abroad

Following President Trump’s decision to ban all travel from Europe to the US for 30 days, The State Department has issued a Level 3 Global Health Advisory, urging Americans to reconsider travel abroad:

The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19.

Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions.

Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.