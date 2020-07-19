- Black Student Organizations at Western Washington University demanded that construction on a campus building cease in order to create a “black student space.”
- Among the other demands outlined in the public statement, students demand the WWU Police Department be defunded and those funds reinvested in black mental health counselors.
University promotes students’ demands, including ‘Black Student Space’ on campus
Western Washington University students are demanding that construction on a community building be halted to create a space for Black students. Black Student Organizations at Western Washington University published a detailed list of demands, urging the university to respond immediately.