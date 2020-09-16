University professor defends Antifa guy who murdered Trump supporter in Portland: “He killed a fascist. I see nothing wrong with it.”

The clown pictured above is University of Rhode Island Professor Erik Loomis.

In a blog post titled “Why Was Michael Reinoehl Killed?” Professor Clownboy wrote about how the Antifa murderer was unjustly murdered by the police.

His lead-off sentence describing the Antifa murderer is, “Michael Reinoehl is the guy who killed the fascist in Portland last week.” To correct Professor Clownboy, Michael Reinoehl is actually the domestic terrorist who lied in wait and murdered a Trump supporter during a riot on the streets of Portland. When police tried to arrest him, he was brandishing a rifle, and a shootout ensued, which Reinoehl lost.

When someone who appears to be a little less infected by the disease of Marxism popped up in the blog’s comments section, saying, very reasonably, “Erik, [Reinoehl] shot and killed a guy,” the professor responded with this: