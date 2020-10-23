University of Idaho reports enrollment decline of 9.5 percent overall, 5.5 percent for undergrads

Good news overall for the UI.

The University of Idaho announced Tuesday an overall enrollment decline of about 9.5 percent but university leaders say the drop is not expected to significantly affect the school’s bottom line.

UI President Scott Green said enrollment took a smaller hit than was first feared.

The fall’s final enrollment total throughout the UI system was 10,791 students representing an overall drop of about 9.5 percent, including a 3-percent decline in full-time students.



In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Green said undergraduate enrollment is 6,830 — down about 5.5 percent from fall 2019’s 7,227 undergraduate students which a 4 percent decline from 2018 numbers. New graduate student enrollment for 2020 has risen 4 percent — a continuing upward trend.

The number of first-time undergraduate enrollment fell by 56 students.