University of Idaho considering online as Coronavirus cases increase

The University of Idaho is considering to switch to online, following WSU’s announcement Monday.

Conversation surrounding the switch comes as the number of coronavirus cases across the U.S. increases. According to Jodi Walker, UI director of communications, they’re not certain about where this situation will lead, but they are monitoring it closely.

Right now administrators are in contact with the public health district and will decide when to make the move as the situation evolves. If the university decides to switch to online, students will be notified via email.

As of now, upcoming events including Parents Weekend and Graduation are up in the air. Those decisions will be made as time goes on.