University of Georgia bans tailgating, but allows “gathering in parking lots with friends and family prior to kickoff” … 🤔

The University of Georgia (UGA) has announced that it is banning tailgating before all home football games this year. It’s a hard blow to tailgaters everywhere, but there’s a silver lining. Despite cancelling “tailgating”, the school has simultaneously announced that they will allow gatherings in the parking lot outside of the stadium with friends and family, starting 3 hours before kickoff!

Not letting anything get in the way of $EC football, UGA sent out a news release this past Tuesday stating that tailgating “will not be permitted.” Later in that same release, the school says that fans “will be allowed to gather near their vehicles with family members or those with whom they traveled and plan to sit with in the stadium.”