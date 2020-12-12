United Airlines enforced its “no-tolerance” mask policy on a family with a 2-year-old girl who would not wear a mask. And it seems like the whole world has lost its sanity and decency.
Eliz Orban posted a video on Instagram and Twitter explaining that she, her husband, and daughter were all KICKED OFF the United Airlines flight and then BANNED FOR LIFE from the airline because their 2-year-old wouldn’t keep her mask on. You can watch the longer video on Instagram but there’s a shorter version that Eliz also posted to Twitter.
Today we got kicked off of a United flight going from Denver to Newark because our 2yo would not “comply” and keep her mask on. Go see the full IGTV on my Instagram @elizfulop 😷 pic.twitter.com/KXCICsBSMj
Via: United Airlines Kicks Family Off Flight Because 2-YEAR-OLD Wouldn’t Keep Mask On | Not the Bee