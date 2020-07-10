‘Unfit To Lead’: RNC Releases New Ad Showing Democrats Criticizing Biden’s Fitness

The Republican National Committee (RNC) launched a new ad Friday that features prominent Democrats criticizing the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate’s fitness for office. The ad, titled “Joe Biden: Unfit To Lead,” includes critical comments from Sen.

Partial transcript:

Narrator: It’s 3 a.m. and your children are safe and asleep. But there’s a phone in the White House and it’s ringing, something is happening in the world. Your vote will decide will who answers that call.

Booker: There’s a lot of people who are concerned about Joe Biden.

Axelrod: He kind bumps along kind of Mr. Magooing his way through this.

Baier: There were some answers Shannon, that were word salad. I mean they were just all over the map.