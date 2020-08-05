UI Would Lose At Least Another 28 Million Dollars If Classes Moved Online This Year

The University of Idaho would lose at least another 28 million dollars in revenue if the institution moved to online instruction for the upcoming academic year.

UI President Scott Green discussed the institution’s plans during a virtual town hall with employees on Tuesday. Green says the university remains committed to in-person classroom instruction this Fall with several coronavirus safety protocols.

Administrators say housing and dining fee revenues would be the hardest hit if the UI moved class online. The university is already expecting enrollment to decline 5% this Fall costing another 5 million dollars in decreased income. President Green pointed out that last year’s 22 million dollars in budget cuts forced the elimination of about 150 jobs at the UI. You can listen to Green’s comment by clicking on the audio file below.