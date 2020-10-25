UI set to do battle with falling numbers

The University of Idaho recorded the largest drop in enrollment for the fall 2020 semester of any publicly funded university in the state.

Because of the pandemic, the UI, Boise State University and Idaho State University have all recorded significant declines, but with overall enrollment numbers 9.5 percent lower than those recorded in 2019, the UI fell furthest.

According to news releases issued earlier in the week, BSU reported a drop of 8.3 percent and ISU’s fall enrollment fell by 5.1 percent.



UI Vice Provost for Strategic Enrollment Management Dean Kahler said the pandemic has dramatically reshaped the landscape for college recruiters across the country.