UI ranks 37th on list of best value colleges

This puts the UI ahead of WSU in 5 categories!

The University of Idaho has been ranked 37th in a list of Best Value Colleges released by U.S. News and World Report — up 42 spots from its ranking on the same list last year.

According to a UI press release, the top 50 schools on the Best Value Colleges list includes 46 private institutions and just four public colleges. Among public universities in the category, the release notes, only the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and University of Virginia scored higher.



Each year, the publication releases its Best Colleges Rankings, assessing universities in the U.S. along in a variety of different categories. In each list on which they both appear, the UI edged out nearby Washington State University with the exception of Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs — the UI placed 145th and WSU was 69th.