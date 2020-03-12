UI plans two-day test of online classes because of COVID-19 concerns

In an email sent Wednesday morning, the University of Idaho instructed faculty to prepare to transition their classes online, as well. All classes will be delivered electronically on March 23 and 24 as a test, the message said, “With a significant possibility of classes remaining online for some time.”

The UI message said its locations would remain open through the change as well but noted they may discourage large gatherings.