UI, LCSC see different enrollment trends during COVID-19 pandemic

Idaho’s overall enrollment decreased 9.5 percent, while Lewis-Clark State College saw almost 3 percent increase

The University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College experienced vastly different enrollment trends this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

UI saw its numbers decrease by 9.5 percent in overall enrollment to 10,791 students, while LCSC’s numbers grew by 2.88 percent to 3,856 students.

At both institutions, dual-credit students, or those in high school who take college courses, accounted for much of the change.



UI experienced a decline of 584 dual-credit and nondegree students — a trend college administrators did not expect — while LCSC’s dual-credit numbers increased by 217 students.

Full-time enrollment without dual-credit and nondegree students at UI went down 3 percent, while LCSC saw its full-time enrollment increase slightly by 0.26 percent.