UI Issues Health Advisory, Genesee And Troy Schools Cancelled Today Over Coronavirus Scare

The UI advisory was a response to Jackson High School from Western Washington taking part in jazz festival over the weekend. A student at that high school has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. That student was not a part of the group that competed at jazz fest in Moscow. There is no indication that the Jackson High School students that were at the UI over the weekend had any direct exposure to the infected student. The email advisory which the UI only sent to those affiliated with jazz fest says that janitorial staff will be putting in extra effort to disinfect public areas on campus.

Genesee and Troy Schools are closed Monday because of the coronavirus scare. The Jackson High School students who competed at jazz fest stayed at the Genesee School over the weekend. Janitorial staff at the Genesee School will be disinfecting the building Monday as a precaution. Troy Schools are also closed Monday. The Troy School allowed an ensemble from Southern Idaho to stay in their building over the weekend for jazz fest. Officials on the district’s Facebook page say the risk of any coronavirus is extremely low but staff will be disinfecting the school Monday.