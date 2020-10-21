UI Enrollment Down Nearly 10%

I’m not surprised about the dual-credit high school students.

The enrollment is strong because, as I predicted, the UI went to live classes and didn’t follow the path of the pandemic panderers.

University of Idaho enrollment is down nearly 10% this Fall to just under 10,800 students.

Most of the decrease in enrollment is from a drop in non-traditional high school students enrolled in dual-credit classes at the UI. University officials say they weren’t expecting the decline in dual-credit high school students. They believe it was most likely caused by the pandemic.

Traditional full-time student enrollment at the UI is down 3%. UI administrators were expecting the pandemic to cause that decrease in the student population. The UI’s freshman class is only down 56 students this Fall at just over 1,400. A bright spot for UI enrollment is new graduate students which is up over 4% this Fall to nearly 600.

Enrollment on the Moscow campus is up 3 students this Fall at just over 9,300.

The UI returned to a mix of in-person and online instruction this Fall.