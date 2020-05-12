UI Considering Mandatory Furloughs

The University of Idaho is considering mandatory furloughs to save money in response to the economic fallout from coronavirus.

Idaho Governor Brad Little is telling state agencies to prepare for a new 5% spending cut. In an email to the campus community on Monday new UI President Scott Green announced his mandatory furlough proposal.

Every UI employee would have to take a minimum of 24 hours furlough. Green’s plan calls for a sliding scale with the university’s higher paid employees taking “the biggest portion of the burden” from furloughs. The mandatory furloughs would equate to an average roughly 3% pay cut. That would save the UI just over 3 million dollars toward the governor’s expected 5% spending cut. If approved, mandatory furlough would have to be taken between June 28th and January 23rd. Faculty cannot cancel classes for furlough.

Green remains concerned about enrollment this Fall at the UI. His message states that a drop in enrollment will have further impact on the budget.